There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) can be one of them

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed the day trading at $11.59 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20123896 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

On June 22, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $18.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares for $21.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,996,400 led to the insider holds 1,961,214 shares of the business.

Aldag Edward K JR sold 615,000 shares of MPW for $13,117,950 on Mar 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 3,497,206 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Stewart Michael G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.26 each. As a result, the insider received 121,560 and left with 214,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $24.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPW traded about 13.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPW traded about 18.83M shares per day. A total of 598.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.67M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 46.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Dividends & Splits

MPW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $399.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $412.2M to a low estimate of $384.8M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $381.79M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.