There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pinterest Inc. (PINS) can be one of them

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed the day trading at $24.90 up 13.75% from the previous closing price of $21.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45317089 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares for $22.87 per share. The transaction valued at 108,758 led to the insider holds 469,735 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 5,000 shares of PINS for $121,550 on Oct 11. The Director now owns 239,215 shares after completing the transaction at $24.31 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Morgenfeld Todd R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 55,241 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,303,734 and left with 641,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 179.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $49.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINS traded about 14.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINS traded about 19.82M shares per day. A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.40M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 54.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $666.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $545.26M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.21M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.