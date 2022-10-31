There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) can be one of them

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed the day trading at $40.56 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $40.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918905 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TENB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR sold 19,166 shares for $35.02 per share. The transaction valued at 671,193 led to the insider holds 25,879 shares of the business.

Riddick Stephen A sold 1,589 shares of TENB for $66,293 on Aug 24. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 42,199 shares after completing the transaction at $41.72 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Yoran Amit, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 5,846 shares for $41.72 each. As a result, the insider received 243,895 and left with 130,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $63.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TENB traded about 946.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TENB traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 111.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 3.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.95M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.