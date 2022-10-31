There is a good chance Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $41.65 in the prior trading day, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $43.22, up 3.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1959815 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 14, 2022, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $37.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares for $38.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,628 led to the insider holds 508,870 shares of the business.

Masood Rafeh bought 1,335 shares of HOG for $50,062 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 1,335 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, KORNETZKE MARK R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $40.33 each. As a result, the insider received 115,678 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $44.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 8.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.63 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.07M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852.92M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.