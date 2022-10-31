There Is Still Room For Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed the day trading at $7.05 up 3.07% from the previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9982881 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 28, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares for $6.69 per share. The transaction valued at 66,900 led to the insider holds 3,750 shares of the business.

Marleau Hubert sold 2,500 shares of RIOT for $44,325 on Apr 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brooks Megan M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 129,550 and left with 69,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $46.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIOT traded about 12.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIOT traded about 10.47M shares per day. A total of 167.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 26.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.25% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $355.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.