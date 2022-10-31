There Is Still Room For Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) was $1.04 for the day, up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877081 shares were traded. SMFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9495.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when White Karen Ann sold 1,994 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,033 led to the insider holds 16,296 shares of the business.

Saad Kareem sold 5,412 shares of SMFR for $4,818 on Oct 20. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 95,930 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Ryan Jason, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 1,281 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,101 and left with 15,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0472.

Shares Statistics:

SMFR traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 571.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.37M. Insiders hold about 46.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.80, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $422.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.