There Is Still Room For Velo3D Inc. (VLD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) closed the day trading at $3.95 up 5.61% from the previous closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679831 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5585.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLD traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLD traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 184.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.97M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 2.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $17.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.09M to a low estimate of $15.6M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 198.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.76M, an increase of 184.20% less than the figure of $198.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44M, up 217.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.87M and the low estimate is $137.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.