There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL).

In the latest session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) closed at $3.27 up 9.00% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544461 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Benson Hill Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 25, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2886.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHIL has traded an average of 667.51K shares per day and 535.44k over the past ten days. A total of 185.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.94, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.21M, up 133.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $352.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.