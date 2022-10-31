There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Eqonex Limited (EQOS).

As of close of business last night, Eqonex Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.49, down -16.72% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0980 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811767 shares were traded. EQOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQOS has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1661.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQOS traded 692.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.36M. Insiders hold about 34.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EQOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 758.31k with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $12.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.4M to a low estimate of $7.47M. As of the current estimate, Eqonex Limited’s year-ago sales were $300k, an estimated increase of 4,013.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.34M, an increase of 4,013.30% over than the figure of $4,013.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300k, up 4,013.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.71M and the low estimate is $170k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -97.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.