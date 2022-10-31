There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA).

As of close of business last night, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.13, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3909099 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1351 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9443.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYTA traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.98M. Insiders hold about 4.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 648.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.