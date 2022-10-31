There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

The closing price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) was $2.21 for the day, up 14.51% from the previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766141 shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 30, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 87,850 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 132,750 led to the insider holds 4,913,386 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 53,734 shares of BDTX for $76,345 on Oct 20. The 10% Owner now owns 4,825,536 shares after completing the transaction at $1.42 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 77,689 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,775 and bolstered with 4,771,802 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $8.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7947.

Shares Statistics:

BDTX traded an average of 157.71K shares per day over the past three months and 382.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 14.12, compared to 3.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.82 and -$3.