There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

The closing price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) was $2.45 for the day, up 6.99% from the previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423694 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.75 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.20.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $4.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 8,610 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 16,988 led to the insider holds 559,884 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 12,920 shares of BLND for $27,251 on Oct 18. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 599,772 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 12,920 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 26,653 and left with 599,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $16.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4088.

Shares Statistics:

BLND traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.13, compared to 13.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.4M to a low estimate of $51.5M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.22M, an estimated decrease of -40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.66M, a decrease of -39.00% over than the figure of -$40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.3M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.