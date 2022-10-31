There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding loanDepot Inc. (LDI)

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed the day trading at $1.77 up 12.74% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926737 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LDI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 135,770 led to the insider holds 6,242,969 shares of the business.

Lee John Hoon sold 200,000 shares of LDI for $273,860 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 1,462,556 shares after completing the transaction at $1.37 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, FLANAGAN PATRICK J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 145,113 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider received 195,453 and left with 145,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $8.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6536.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LDI traded about 576.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LDI traded about 484.65k shares per day. A total of 153.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.80M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

LDI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $372.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $439M to a low estimate of $306.1M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.86M, an estimated decrease of -61.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.12M, a decrease of -58.40% over than the figure of -$61.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $437.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.