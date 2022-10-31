There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519413 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1407 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1288.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1945, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4697.

Shares Statistics:

TENX traded an average of 590.64K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 12.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.