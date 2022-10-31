There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

The closing price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $0.41 for the day, up 16.58% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0576 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3521855 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 3,148 led to the insider holds 482,458 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 3,355 shares of VSTM for $3,791 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,151,238 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Gagnon Robert E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,348 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,523 and left with 588,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1928.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.01M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 8.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.52.