This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

As of close of business last night, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.50, up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3556606 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLX traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $635.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.73M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $678.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.