This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

As of close of business last night, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622800 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3015.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBLA traded 719.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 601.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 153.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.14.