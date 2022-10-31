Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed the day trading at $17.30 up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $16.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3776201 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $13.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $22.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 266,823 led to the insider holds 331,443 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 8,333 shares of PTEN for $133,328 on Aug 23. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 348,109 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider received 135,911 and left with 356,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTEN traded about 2.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTEN traded about 3.17M shares per day. A total of 216.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.35M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 9.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 74.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.