Update from Data I/O Corporation (DAIO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) was $3.80 for the day, up 23.38% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2649815 shares were traded. DAIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on February 07, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 13, 2017, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ambrose Anthony sold 10,553 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 55,997 led to the insider holds 378,688 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAIO has reached a high of $6.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6005.

Shares Statistics:

DAIO traded an average of 16.71K shares per day over the past three months and 292.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DAIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1.39k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $5.5M. As of the current estimate, Data I/O Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.8M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.7M and the low estimate is $24.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.