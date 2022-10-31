View Inc. (VIEW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) was $1.17 for the day, down -13.97% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3259183 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIEW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8149.

Shares Statistics:

VIEW traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 4.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.09M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.40, compared to 18.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.7M to a low estimate of $22.7M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $208.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.