What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) stock

As of close of business last night, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.94, up 36.62% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4160862 shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DUO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $19.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2715, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2540.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DUO traded 412.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.14M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 94.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 105.51k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.31M, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $157.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.