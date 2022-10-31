What shareholders can do to beat the market with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock

As of close of business last night, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17617655 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5340 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5007.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FFIE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1230.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFIE traded 25.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.43M. Insiders hold about 44.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$2.71.