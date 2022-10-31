What shareholders can do to beat the market with Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock

In the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $29.55 up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $28.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5816640 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $24.04 per share. The transaction valued at 24,040 led to the insider holds 24,408 shares of the business.

Napolitano Richard J sold 220 shares of TDOC for $6,084 on Sep 23. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 1,576 shares after completing the transaction at $27.65 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Trencher Daniel, who serves as the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $30.18 each. As a result, the insider received 30,180 and left with 25,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $156.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDOC has traded an average of 5.12M shares per day and 5.82M over the past ten days. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.46, compared to 36.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$41.23 and -$44.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$42.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.