Which analyst expects Athenex Inc. (ATNX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Athenex Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, up 5.81% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455652 shares were traded. ATNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1939 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1735.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when WU JINN bought 10,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,221 led to the insider holds 484,783 shares of the business.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 20,000 shares of ATNX for $9,098 on Aug 19. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 3,553,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,520 and bolstered with 3,274,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNX has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3239, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6088.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATNX traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.51M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $29.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.62M to a low estimate of $28.32M. As of the current estimate, Athenex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.02M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.62M, an increase of 18.80% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.28M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.18M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.34M and the low estimate is $124.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.