A correction may be in store for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) shares?

As of close of business last night, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s stock clocked out at $2.88, up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946670 shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 25,000 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 74,720 led to the insider holds 465,000 shares of the business.

HANSEN BRIAN N bought 65,000 shares of FSP for $200,012 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 440,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, HANSEN BRIAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 42,500 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,063 and bolstered with 275,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3288.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSP traded 846.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, FSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $40.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.76M to a low estimate of $40.34M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.3M, an estimated decrease of -29.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.36M, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.93M and the low estimate is $138.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.