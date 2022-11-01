A correction may be in store for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares?

In the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $13.62 down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $14.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14697947 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li Auto Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.20.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2022, with a $37.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LI has traded an average of 10.29M shares per day and 14.92M over the past ten days. A total of 965.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 28.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.42M, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 80.70% over than the figure of $57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 88.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.91B and the low estimate is $9.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.