A correction may be in store for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares?

In the latest session, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) closed at $1.57 down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5300659 shares were traded. SRNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5625.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 21, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 31, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Ji Henry bought 88,888 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 179,349 led to the insider holds 4,765,805 shares of the business.

Ji Henry bought 55,555 shares of SRNE for $108,882 on Sep 06. The insider now owns 4,676,917 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Ji Henry, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 33,333 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,333 and bolstered with 2,121,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRNE has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1814.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRNE has traded an average of 7.86M shares per day and 6.38M over the past ten days. A total of 449.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.75M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SRNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.72, compared to 51.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.65% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.54M to a low estimate of $14.54M. As of the current estimate, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.26M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.75M, an increase of 85.10% over than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.75M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.9M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,636.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.