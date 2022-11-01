A glimpse at Nikola Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Nikola Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.79, up 18.44% from its previous closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22140423 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $3.14 per share. The transaction valued at 235,126 led to the insider holds 2,812,346 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $232,053 on Oct 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,812,346 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider received 236,396 and left with 2,812,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 82.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4588.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKLA traded 12.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 425.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.31M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 83.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.70% and a Short% of Float of 27.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $547.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.