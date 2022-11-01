A glimpse at UserTesting Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5413918 shares were traded. USER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UserTesting Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $4.50 from $8.50 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Zelen Matt sold 27,500 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 206,250 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 83,925 shares of USER for $831,739 on Mar 04. The 10% Owner now owns 11,503,494 shares after completing the transaction at $9.91 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Insight Holdings Group, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 89,633 shares for $9.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 845,132 and bolstered with 11,465,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USER has reached a high of $15.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USER has traded an average of 764.21K shares per day and 3.05M over the past ten days. A total of 143.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.55M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for USER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $198.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.4M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266M and the low estimate is $235.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.