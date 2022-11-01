A glimpse at XPeng Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $6.62 down -3.92% from its previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27582430 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XPeng Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $22.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $56.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPEV has traded an average of 20.56M shares per day and 32.03M over the past ten days. A total of 854.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.40M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 19.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 22 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.87M, an estimated increase of 97.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 72.30% less than the figure of $97.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 95.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.71B and the low estimate is $8.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.