A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

The price of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed at $6.47 in the last session, up 11.36% from day before closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027892 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $9.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OIS traded on average about 716.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 880.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.16M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.7M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.