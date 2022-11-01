A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

The price of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed at $44.36 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $44.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520295 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at THC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Cancelmi Daniel J bought 11,000 shares for $43.07 per share. The transaction valued at 473,770 led to the insider holds 392,815 shares of the business.

KERREY J ROBERT sold 36,766 shares of THC for $2,410,448 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 48,798 shares after completing the transaction at $65.56 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, FISHER RICHARD W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,439 shares for $62.92 each. As a result, the insider received 468,062 and left with 34,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $92.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, THC traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Shares short for THC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 6.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.76 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04B to a low estimate of $4.72B. As of the current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.11B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.48B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.57B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.