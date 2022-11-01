An average trading volume for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) closed at $23.16 in the last session, up 1.22% from day before closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521945 shares were traded. CNNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 509,900 led to the insider holds 25,400,559 shares of the business.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of CNNE for $18,532,127 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 79,048,691 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,871,685 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider received 108,707,970 and left with 80,406,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNNE has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNNE traded on average about 513.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.95M. Insiders hold about 6.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $842.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $742.2M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $921.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $736M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.