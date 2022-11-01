An average trading volume for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) closed at $14.17 in the last session, up 4.04% from day before closing price of $13.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534150 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $23.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENFN traded on average about 299.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Shares short for ENFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 8.34, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.7M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.4M and the low estimate is $188.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.