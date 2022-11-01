An average trading volume for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) closed at $0.71 in the last session, up 9.94% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0642 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573914 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,716 led to the insider holds 930,172 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,289 shares of IRNT for $17,835 on Sep 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 939,392 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Welch William E, who serves as the Co-CEO & Director of the company, sold 41,859 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 80,369 and left with 7,152,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6507.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRNT traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 601.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.58M. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $7.05M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.08M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.2M and the low estimate is $46.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.