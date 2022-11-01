An average trading volume for ObsEva SA (OBSV) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) closed at $0.18, down -4.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0077 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633921 shares were traded. OBSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1947 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1651.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OBSV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0995.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 557.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.37M. Insiders hold about 3.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.85M and the low estimate is $22.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 363.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.