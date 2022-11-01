An investigation into Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $2.11 in the prior trading day, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $2.04, down -3.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137019 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1397 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 27,397,259 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 39,999,998 led to the insider holds 13,698,630 shares of the business.

McHale Duncan bought 34,246 shares of EVLO for $49,999 on May 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 34,246 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 27, another insider, Darzi Lord Ara, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 342,465 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,999 and bolstered with 342,465 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $12.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1337, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7092.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 130.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 33.99, compared to 5.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.6.