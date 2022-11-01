An overall feel about Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) closed at $0.20 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0165 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511772 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alset Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.50 and its Current Ratio is at 36.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 250,700 led to the insider holds 73,685,923 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 135,000 shares of AEI for $111,550 on Apr 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,366,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,377,792 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,281,016 and bolstered with 37,231,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2395, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3457.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEI has traded an average of 628.66K shares per day and 431.87k over the past ten days. A total of 122.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.21M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.