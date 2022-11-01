An overall feel about TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $0.94 down -3.35% from its previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0326 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023268 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9038.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 52,860 led to the insider holds 312,500 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares of TMC for $60,889 on Sep 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 363,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Karkar Andrei, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 51,955,976 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3693.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMC has traded an average of 2.43M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. A total of 227.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.51M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 3.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.