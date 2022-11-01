Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was $8.09 for the day, up 3.32% from the previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5346621 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares for $9.87 per share. The transaction valued at 246,818 led to the insider holds 1,030,000 shares of the business.

Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of LAZR for $234,870 on Sep 15. The Chairperson, President & CEO now owns 1,005,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Russell Austin, who serves as the Chairperson, President & CEO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 229,582 and bolstered with 980,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

LAZR traded an average of 6.46M shares per day over the past three months and 5.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 352.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.01M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.64, compared to 42.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.74% and a Short% of Float of 20.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.06M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.