Analysis of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST): Selected Notes

The closing price of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) was $40.37 for the day, up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $39.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546607 shares were traded. RNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Renasant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNST has reached a high of $40.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.10.

Shares Statistics:

RNST traded an average of 208.69K shares per day over the past three months and 271.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.49M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 1.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, RNST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 32.50% for RNST, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $650.99M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $652.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.9M and the low estimate is $607.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.