Are analysts optimistic about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock?

The closing price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) was $2.58 for the day, up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700643 shares were traded. HYFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Toler William Douglas bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 93,142 led to the insider holds 1,607,395 shares of the business.

Fitch Terence sold 3,500 shares of HYFM for $51,240 on Mar 16. The President now owns 274,225 shares after completing the transaction at $14.64 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Fitch Terence, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,100 shares for $13.38 each. As a result, the insider received 175,278 and left with 277,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $45.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5876.

Shares Statistics:

HYFM traded an average of 951.92K shares per day over the past three months and 497.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $113.37M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.67M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.61M, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.81M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $436.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.42M, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595M and the low estimate is $446.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.