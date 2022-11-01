Are analysts optimistic about MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) stock?

The closing price of MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) was $468.86 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $474.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708228 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $478.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $468.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $515.

On April 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $553.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, with a $553 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Crum Scott A sold 7,500 shares for $460.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,449,969 led to the insider holds 19,908 shares of the business.

Crum Scott A sold 5,000 shares of MSCI for $2,507,276 on Aug 08. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 27,408 shares after completing the transaction at $501.46 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Crum Scott A, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $508.80 each. As a result, the insider received 432,480 and left with 32,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $679.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 441.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 461.46.

Shares Statistics:

MSCI traded an average of 402.71K shares per day over the past three months and 544.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 851.48k with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 972.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.02, MSCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.73 and $10.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $12.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.