Are analysts optimistic about Ocugen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed the day trading at $1.72 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3353923 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6920.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 02, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 752,540 shares of the business.

Kumar Ramesh sold 4,500 shares of OCGN for $8,235 on Oct 06. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Castillo Kirsten, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider received 122,220 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6261.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCGN traded about 5.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCGN traded about 4.4M shares per day. A total of 215.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.61, compared to 54.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.01% and a Short% of Float of 34.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.5.