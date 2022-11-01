Are Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) closed at $14.07 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521131 shares were traded. SRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sardano Michael sold 5,000 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 70,628 led to the insider holds 49,519 shares of the business.

Sardano Joseph C sold 15,794 shares of SRTS for $198,643 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,130,293 shares after completing the transaction at $12.58 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Sardano Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,794 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 198,447 and left with 1,146,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRTS has traded an average of 366.55K shares per day and 321.84k over the past ten days. A total of 16.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.72M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 395.46k with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 377.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.45M to a low estimate of $7.4M. As of the current estimate, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.28M, an estimated increase of 123.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42M, an increase of 69.10% less than the figure of $123.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.04M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.9M and the low estimate is $37.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.