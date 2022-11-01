As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) offers stability

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed the day trading at $1.59 up 8.16% from the previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12494123 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8608.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LU traded about 9.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LU traded about 17.43M shares per day. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 20.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $9.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.