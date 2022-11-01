As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) offers stability

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) closed the day trading at $0.56 up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527176 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5687 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SESN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sesen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6286.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SESN traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SESN traded about 916.16k shares per day. A total of 199.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 11.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.