Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed at $0.35, down -4.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0181 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202110 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3747 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,206 led to the insider holds 1,944,388 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 48,491 shares of AUD for $21,055 on Sep 21. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,895,163 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,705 and bolstered with 1,846,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Audacy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5582.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 815.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.44, compared to 7.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.