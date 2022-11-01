Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was $18.71 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $18.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1997689 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Brooks Guillermo sold 1,398 shares for $18.30 per share. The transaction valued at 25,583 led to the insider holds 23,992 shares of the business.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,345 shares of BE for $82,421 on Sep 16. The EVP, GC & Secretary now owns 351,118 shares after completing the transaction at $24.64 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Sridhar KR, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider received 282,785 and left with 481,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $37.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.93.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 3.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.78M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 16.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.74 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $204.8M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.47M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.89M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.