Considering TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $9.96 in the last session, up 4.40% from day before closing price of $9.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516617 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $28 from $21 previously.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, BAM Partners Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,512 shares for $18.59 each. As a result, the insider received 46,698 and left with 81,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPIC traded on average about 848.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.27M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.20% and a Short% of Float of 16.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $423.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $399.43M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $458.84M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.02M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.